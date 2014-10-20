FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ailing Nadal eases into Swiss Indoors second round
October 20, 2014 / 10:30 PM / 3 years ago

Ailing Nadal eases into Swiss Indoors second round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Rafael Nadal returns the ball to Simone Bolelli of Italy during their tennis match at the Swiss Indoors ATP tournament in Basel October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal did not appear to be affected by his appendicitis problems as he charged into the second round of the Swiss Indoors with a no nonsense 6-2 6-2 win over Simone Bolelli on Tuesday.

The Spanish second seed has been taking antibiotics to delay the need for surgery and was relieved to emerge unscathed from his match against his Italian opponent.

“I had some doubts that I would be able to compete well,” the former world number one told reporters.

“Today was a very positive victory for me. I‘m very happy for what happened. With my summer-long wrist injury and now the appendix, it’s not been a great season. This was a dangerous match for me and I won it.”

Writing by Pritha Sarkar, editing by Rex Gowar

