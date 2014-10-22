Federer opens Basel campaign in style, Nadal progresses

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts after winning against Gilles Muller of Luxembourg at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 22, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Roger Federer began his pursuit for a sixth Swiss Indoors Basel title with an explosive 47-minute 6-2 6-1 victory over Gilles Muller on Wednesday after Rafael Nadal reached the quarter-final with a 6-1 6-1 win against Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Top seed Federer hit 12 winners in a 24-minute first set and the Swiss 17-time grand slam champion continued his domination in the second set without losing a single point on his serve.

Such has been his form since falling as low as world number eight in March that the 33-year-old could end the season top of the rankings.

“It was a very easy match. He couldn’t do anything on my serve. He was struggling with the return,” Federer told reporters.

“I‘m happy I had a quick match, because I have a lot of matches in the coming weeks. Gilles’ game completely fell apart and his level dropped. It was a great first round for me.”

Nadal, playing through appendicitis, was equally impressive, needing just 57 minutes to dispatch France’s Herbert.

The former world number one, who could miss the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals next month depending on surgery, broke his opponent’s serve five times in a second seamless victory in three days.

”I‘m still very tired during the matches,“ Nadal told a press conference. ”But physically I‘m improving. I feel much better than a few days ago.

“I‘m surprised that I advanced that easy to the quarter-finals. I didn’t expect that before the tournament.”