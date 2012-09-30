FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gasquet wins all-French final in Bangkok to end drought
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 30, 2012 / 11:55 AM / in 5 years

Gasquet wins all-French final in Bangkok to end drought

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Thailand Open tennis tournament men's singles winner Richard Gasquet (R) of France poses with his trophy next to runner-up compatriot Gilles Simon in Bangkok September 30, 2012. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Richard Gasquet won his first ATP title in more than two years when he continued his domination of Gilles Simon by swatting aside his French compatriot 6-2 6-1 to claim the Thailand Open on Sunday.

The indoor hardcourt title was the seventh of Gasquet’s career and the easy victory improved his record over Simon to 6-0.

The 250 rankings points will also help improve the world number 14’s chances of reaching the season ending World Tour finals in London in November for the top eight men.

Fourth-seed Simon started brightly by breaking Gasquet in the opening game before unraveling in the lopsided contest in the Thailand capital with his failure to win points on his serve letting him down.

“I played against a French player who is also my friend so of course it a little bit strange but for me it’s a title and I’ve had some tough matches this week so I‘m very happy to win,” Gasquet told reporters.

Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; Additional reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.