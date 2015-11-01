FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Valencia Open won't take place next year, director says
November 1, 2015 / 8:15 PM / 2 years ago

Valencia Open won't take place next year, director says

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MADRID (Reuters) - The Valencia Open will not take place in the city next year because of a dispute between organizers of the indoor hard court event and the regional government, tournament director Juan Carlos Ferrero said on Sunday.

Ferrero, a former world number one born in the region, said he was “very disappointed” that an agreement with the government had not been honored and they were considering renting or selling the license for the event, which has been running since 2003, to another city.

“We feel we have been deceived,” Ferrero told a news conference after Sunday’s final, in which Portuguese Joao Sousa defeated Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain.

“In 2014, there was an accord with the previous administration and it was not honored and we feel deeply deceived by the new government,” added the 2003 French Open champion.

”It’s not state aid or a subsidy, it’s a commercial agreement, an accord that benefits the administration financially.

”This tournament was a gift for the Valencia residents but we have to move on.

“I am very upset. It was me who bought the tournament many years ago with the understanding it would have a future.”

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
