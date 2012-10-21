FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Vienna win moves Del Potro closer to Tour Finals berth
Sections
Featured
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 21, 2012 / 4:41 PM / in 5 years

Vienna win moves Del Potro closer to Tour Finals berth

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Juan Martin Del Potro of Argentina reacts after winning his Davis Cup World Group match against Radek Stepanek of Czech Republic in Buenos Aires September 14, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

(Reuters) - Juan Martin del Potro stayed in the hunt to claim one of the three remaining places for the season-ending ATP World Tour Finals after winning the Vienna Open title with a 7-5 6-3 win over Slovenian qualifier Grega Zemlja on Sunday.

The Argentine top seed’s hopes of making the eight-man season finale in London appeared to be in jeopardy when a wrist injury left him sidelined for a month but he made sure he remained in the running by winning his comeback tournament.

Del Potro won his third title of the year following his triumphs in Marseille and Estoril.

“It’s important to have a good end of the year. I‘m looking forward to keep improving, keep playing well at the same level as I had here,” the former U.S. Open champion told reporters.

“I also look forward to London. I‘m looking better to qualify there.”

Del Potro currently stands seventh in the race for the Tour Finals starting on November 5. Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Rafa Nadal and David Ferrer have already booked their places.

Editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.