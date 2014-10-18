FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray downs Troicki to reach Vienna final
Sections
Featured
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
Business
Northrop Grumman to buy missile maker Orbital for $7.8 billion
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
October 18, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

Murray downs Troicki to reach Vienna final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain returns a shot during his men's singles tennis match against David Ferrer of Spain at the Shanghai Masters tennis tournament in Shanghai October 9, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song

(Reuters) - Britain’s Andy Murray reached the Vienna Open final and boosted his chances of securing a spot at the ATP World Tour Finals with a 6-4 6-3 victory over Serbia’s Viktor Troicki on Saturday.

The win lifted Murray to eighth in the Race to London standings with the top eight players qualifying for the prestigious season-ending tournament from Nov. 9-16.

The 27-year-old reached his 44th ATP final with a sixth consecutive win over Troicki, wrapped up in 83 minutes.

Murray will face either top seed David Ferrer, of Spain, or Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber, who meet later on Saturday for a place in the final.

“I need to play well on some key points,” Murray was quoted as saying by the BBC.

“Whomever I play in the final, it won’t be easy. David will be tough for sure, he’s very motivated, like myself, for London.”

Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.