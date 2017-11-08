FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wawrinka returns to training after knee injury
#Sports News
November 8, 2017 / 6:23 AM / in 41 minutes

Wawrinka returns to training after knee injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - World number seven Stan Wawrinka has returned to training ahead of his scheduled comeback at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship (MWTC) exhibition event in December.

Tennis - Wimbledon - London, Britain - July 3, 2017 Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka in action during his first round match against Russia’s Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

Three-times grand slam winner Wawrinka, 32, last played at Wimbledon in July before withdrawing from the U.S. Open and announcing the end of his season in August to undergo surgery following a recurring knee problem.

“First practice since July! Sooooo happy and excited!! Already killing the cones with the backhand!” Wawrinka said on his Twitter account along with a video of him back on the court.

Serbian Novak Djokovic and world number one Rafa Nadal are also scheduled to play at the Abu Dhabi event, which starts on Dec. 28.

Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
