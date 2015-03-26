Chung gets maiden ATP Tour-level win, Sock advances in Miami

MIAMI (Reuters) - South Korean teenager Chung Hyeon won his first ATP Tour-level match at the Miami Open with a stunning 6-0 4-6 6-4 upset of 50th ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Suwon native needed two hours and 13 minutes to secure a victory that will make many take notice of the 2013 Wimbledon Junior Championship finalist.

“It was tough - the weather, the conditions and playing against a high-ranked player, everything was tough,” said Chung.

“But I was motivated - I knew if I won that I would get an even better opportunity to play a better player.”

The Korean, who wears glasses during matches due to a developmental eye disease, has risen to 121st in the world and his reward for his victory is a tough test against eighth seed Czech Tomas Berdych.

American Jack Sock, who reached the fourth round at Indian Wells last week before losing to Roger Federer, advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over Japan’s Go Soeda.

In an all-German clash, Jan-Lennard Struff saved three match points as he got past Benjamin Becker 3-6 7-6 (10) 6-4.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated Bosnian Damir Dzumhur to earn a meeting with Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.

Britain’s Andy Murry will face American Donald Young after his opponent, Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan retired in the first set due to a neck injury.