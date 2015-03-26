FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chung gets maiden ATP Tour-level win, Sock advances in Miami
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 26, 2015 / 12:40 AM / 2 years ago

Chung gets maiden ATP Tour-level win, Sock advances in Miami

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MIAMI (Reuters) - South Korean teenager Chung Hyeon won his first ATP Tour-level match at the Miami Open with a stunning 6-0 4-6 6-4 upset of 50th ranked Spaniard Marcel Granollers on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old Suwon native needed two hours and 13 minutes to secure a victory that will make many take notice of the 2013 Wimbledon Junior Championship finalist.

“It was tough - the weather, the conditions and playing against a high-ranked player, everything was tough,” said Chung.

“But I was motivated - I knew if I won that I would get an even better opportunity to play a better player.”

The Korean, who wears glasses during matches due to a developmental eye disease, has risen to 121st in the world and his reward for his victory is a tough test against eighth seed Czech Tomas Berdych.

American Jack Sock, who reached the fourth round at Indian Wells last week before losing to Roger Federer, advanced with a 6-3 6-4 win over Japan’s Go Soeda.

In an all-German clash, Jan-Lennard Struff saved three match points as he got past Benjamin Becker 3-6 7-6 (10) 6-4.

Australian qualifier James Duckworth defeated Bosnian Damir Dzumhur to earn a meeting with Spain’s Fernando Verdasco.

Britain’s Andy Murry will face American Donald Young after his opponent, Lu Yen-hsun of Taiwan retired in the first set due to a neck injury.

Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.