FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nishikori off to flying start, Tsonga wins on return
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
March 28, 2015 / 11:10 PM / 2 years ago

Nishikori off to flying start, Tsonga wins on return

Simon Evans

2 Min Read

Mar 28, 2015; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Kei Nishikori hits a forehand against Mikhail Youzhny (not pictured) on day six of the Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Nishikori won 6-2, 6-1. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

MIAMI (Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori made a confident start to his Miami Open bid on Saturday, beating Russian Mikhail Youzhny 6-2, 6-1 in 69 minutes in their second round meeting.

Nishikori, the fourth seed at Key Biscayne, won 70 percent of his service points and converted five of his 16 break point chances.

“I felt really good on the court. Really confident. I was almost dictating the court against Misha, and serving well. Everything was good,” Nishikori said.

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga enjoyed victory in his first match back from injury with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory over American Tim Smyczek.

The Frenchman had not played this year after picking up the injury in the Davis Cup final defeat to Switzerland in November.

“I didn’t expect to play my best tennis today, but I‘m happy the way I managed my match,” said Tsonga.

“I played pretty solid. I just had a little hole in the second set. But it’s normal when I haven’t played in a couple of months now. I hope it’s going to be better and better, but for the first match it was already something good for me.”

Sixth seed David Ferrer of Spain beat Argentina’s Federico Delbonis 6-1 6-1.

World number one Novak Djokovic was to open his campaign against Slovakia’s Martin Klizan later on Saturday.

Editing by Gene Cherry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.