Mar 25, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland serves against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina (not pictured) on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland hits a backhand against Horacio Zeballos of Argentina (not pictured) on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Horacio Zeballos of Argentina hits a backhand against Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (not pictured) on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 25, 2017; Miami, FL, USA; Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland (L) shakes hands with Horacio Zeballos of Argentina (R) after their match on day five of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Top seed Stan Wawrinka made his opening appearance at the Miami Open a quick one as he defeated Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in 65 minutes on Saturday.

Swiss Wawrinka fired seven aces as he turned back Zeballos 6-3 6-4 in less than favorable conditions.

"I'm really happy with the match today," the Indian Wells finalist told reporters. "It's quite tough conditions, raining and really windy today. It's really windy on the court, so it's never easy.

"I'm happy with the way I was moving, the way I was playing and my attitude in general was really positive," he added. "So it's a great match."

Eighth seed David Goffin and 10th seed Tomas Berdych also advanced.

Belgium's Goffin stopped Darian King of Barbados 7-5 6-1 and Czech Berdych cruised past Russia's Andrey Rublev 6-3 6-2.

(Reporting by Gene Cherry in Salvo, North Carolina; Editing by Clare Fallon)