10 months ago
Monfils to miss Paris Masters with rib injury
#Sports News
October 28, 2016 / 4:15 PM / 10 months ago

Monfils to miss Paris Masters with rib injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Gael Monfils of France reacts during a men's single match against Gastao Elias of Portugal during the ATP Stockholm Open tennis tournament in Stockholm, Sweden October 20, 2016. TT News Agency/Fredrik Sandberg/via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Frenchman Gael Monfils has withdrawn from next week's Paris Masters with a rib injury, organizers said on Friday.

The 30-year-old world number eight last played in the Stockholm Open, losing his opening match to Gastao Elias earlier this month.

He will hope to recover fully in time for his debut appearance at the ATP World Tour Finals, which begins in London on Nov. 13.

Monfils sealed his qualification for the season-ender on Thursday because of results elsewhere.

Spain's Marcel Granollers also pulled out of Paris on Friday while Ukraine's Illya Marchenko and Argentina's Guido Pella were both added to the main draw.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Simon Cambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
