FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nadal ready for clay after recovering from knee injury
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
April 16, 2012 / 2:05 PM / 5 years ago

Nadal ready for clay after recovering from knee injury

Gregory Blachier

2 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain returns a shot to Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles match at the Sony Ericsson Open tennis tournament in Key Biscayne, Florida March 25, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafa Nadal confirmed on Monday he was fit to pursue an eighth consecutive victory at the season’s opening clay court tournament in Monte Carlo after recovering from a recurrent knee injury.

The world number two had his right knee treated before the Sony Ericsson Open in Miami last month, where he reached the last four, but then pulled out of his scheduled semi-final clash against Andy Murray.

Nadal, who has suffered from tendinitis, said on Monday his knee was not painful anymore.

“The knee is well. I‘m able to practise in the right condition and that’s the most important thing today,” he told a news conference.

“It seems like I‘m able to practise with no impediments. But it needs time to see how it is when I play to the top level... when I put all my efforts on the knee.”

The six-times French Open winner said he had missed a fortnight’s practice.

“I started practising four days ago, it’s 15 days off without a chance to practise physically because I could not move my knees,” he said. “I need to spend time on courts, I need matches.”

Nadal, who is aiming for his first title since last year’s French Open, has a bye to the second round and will not be in action until Wednesday.

Editing by John Mehaffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.