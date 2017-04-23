FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal claims record-extending 10th Monte Carlo title
April 23, 2017 / 2:34 PM / 4 months ago

Nadal claims record-extending 10th Monte Carlo title

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tennis - Monte Carlo Masters - Monaco, 22/04/2017. Rafael Nadal of Spain reacts after defeating David Goffin of Belgium.Eric Gaillard

MONTE CARLO (Reuters) - Rafael Nadal claimed a record-extending 10th Monte Carlo Masters title as he geared up for his beloved French Open with a 6-1 6-3 victory against fellow Spaniard Albert Ramos on Sunday.

The fourth seed, who is also targeting a 10th Roland Garros trophy this year, was always in command as he claimed his first ATP title since triumphing in Barcelona a year ago.

The 14-times grand slam champion had won his two previous encounters against Ramos and the 15th seed failed to snap that run on Sunday.

"It has been an amazing week on one of the most important events on the tour. I played well here, which helps me a lot to start the claycourt season with confidence," said Nadal.

Nadal wasted three break points in the second game as Ramos leveled for 1-1, only for the claycourt king to win the next five games to bag the opening set.

With Nadal's topspin working with devastating effect, Ramos struggled to stay close to his baseline.

The Mallorcan broke for 3-2 in the second set when Ramos sent a backhand long and from then on Nadal was unstoppable.

Ramos ended his first Masters final with a double fault that handed Nadal his 70th ATP title on the third match point.

Writing by Julien Pretot, editing by Pritha Sarkar; Editing by XXXX

