Cilic to face Donskoy in Kremlin Cup semi-finals
October 23, 2015 / 8:50 PM / 2 years ago

Cilic to face Donskoy in Kremlin Cup semi-finals

Dmitriy Rogovitskiy

1 Min Read

Marin Cilic of Croatia celebrates after defeating Donald Young of the U.S. during their men's singles tennis match at the Japan Open championships in Tokyo October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

MOSCOW (Reuters) - World number 14 Marin Cilic is through to the semi-finals of the Kremlin Cup after the Croat easily beat Russia’s Andrei Kuznetsov 6-2 6-1 on Friday.

He will face another Russian, Evgeny Donskoy, in the last four after the 25-year-old overcame his Davis Cup team mate Teymuraz Gabashvili 6-3 6-2. 

The other semi-final will see Germany’s Philipp Kohlschreiber in action against Roberto Bautista of Spain.

Kohlschreiber beat Robin Haase 6-2 6-4 while Bautista was victorious against Lucas Pouille 6-4 6-2.

In the women’s draw, defending champion Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova came from a set down to beat fellow Russian Daria Kasatkina 2-6 6-2 6-4 and move through to the final. 

She will meet another Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova after the 30-year-old overcame Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine in straight sets.

Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, editing by Mark Meadows

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
