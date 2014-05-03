FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Top seed Fognini to meet qualifier Klizan in Munich final
May 3, 2014 / 3:05 PM / 3 years ago

Top seed Fognini to meet qualifier Klizan in Munich final

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MUNICH (Reuters) - Top seed Fabio Fognini brought German qualifier Jan-Lennard Struff crashing down to earth with a 6-3 6-1 victory on Saturday that sent him through to the Munich Open final where he will meet another qualifier in Martin Klizan.

Slovak Klizan outclassed defending champion Tommy Haas, back from a six-week injury break, in straight sets to keep his sensational run alive.

Clay court specialist Fognini, the world number 15, gave Struff no chance on a cool spring day in Munich.

“I did exactly what I had to do,” the Italian, chasing his second title of the year, told reporters. “I did exactly what my coach told me. I do not know if it is Struff’s first semi-final but he did it well here this week.”

Klizan, ranked 111, was equally dominant against Haas in his 6-3 6-2 win, booking his second career final after beating Fognini in the St Petersburg decider in 2012.

He had also beaten seeds Mikhail Youzhny and Denis Istomin in earlier rounds.

“That was a very bitter day for me,” said the 36-year-old Haas, with his shoulder injury flaring up again and slowing down his serve considerably. “I am very disappointed because I had played good tennis in the previous days.”

Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; editing by Josh Reich

