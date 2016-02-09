FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray joins fathers' club after wife Kim gives birth
February 9, 2016 / 3:02 PM / 2 years ago

Murray joins fathers' club after wife Kim gives birth

Britain's Andy Murray celebrates after winning his quarter-final match against Spain's David Ferrer at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

LONDON (Reuters) - Former Wimbledon champion Andy Murray has joined the fathers’ club at the top of men’s tennis after his wife Kim gave birth to a daughter at the weekend.

Media reports said Kim gave birth to a baby girl. Messages of congratulations flooded in on Twitter.

World number two Murray, 28, joins top-ranked Novak Djokovic, 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer and reigning French Open champion Stanislas Wawrinka, who all juggle top-flight tennis with parental duties.

Federer has fathered two sets of twins.

While Murray has yet to officially announce the birth, his paternal grandmother Ellen Murray was quoted in the Daily Telegraph on Tuesday, saying: “Andy phoned yesterday and said ‘congratulations, you’re a great granny’”.

“He told me the baby was 8lb 10oz when she was born. It’s wonderful news. We watched him in the Australian Open final and I think he just wanted to come home.”

Murray, who won Wimbledon in 2013, was beaten by Djokovic in the Australian Open final nine days ago before catching the first flight home.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Katharine Houreld

