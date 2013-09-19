Murray to have back surgery, may miss rest of season

Andy Murray of Britain pauses during a break in play against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is to undergo minor back surgery and may be sidelined for the rest of the season, the BBC reported on Thursday.

The 26-year-old missed this year’s French Open due to a back injury but recovered to become the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years.

He lost his U.S. Open title in a quarter-final defeat this month to Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka.

Murray, the world number three, has qualified for the season-ending World Tour finals in London in November but may be forced to miss the tournament, the report said.