Murray to have back surgery, may miss rest of season

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray is to undergo minor back surgery and may be sidelined for the rest of the season, the BBC reported on Thursday.
The 26-year-old missed this year’s French Open due to a back injury but recovered to become the first British man to win Wimbledon for 77 years.
He lost his U.S. Open title in a quarter-final defeat this month to Switzerland’s Stanislas Wawrinka.
Murray, the world number three, has qualified for the season-ending World Tour finals in London in November but may be forced to miss the tournament, the report said.
