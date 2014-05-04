Murray ponders hiring McEnroe as coach

John McEnroe of the U.S. serves the ball to compatriot Ivan Lendl during their BNP Paribas Showdown tennis friendly match in Hong Kong March 4, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

(Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray would consider hiring seven-times grand slam winner John McEnroe as his coach, saying the controversial American would have plenty to offer his game.

World number eight Murray, playing this week at the Madrid Masters, has been without a coach since he split from Ivan Lendl in March after a successful two-year spell during which he won two grand slam titles and gold at the 2012 Olympics.

“Every player would consider someone with his credentials,” the 26-year-old Scot told the BBC on Sunday.

”I like listening to him commentate and he has a lot to offer as well. It’s interesting but if anything comes from it, who knows?

”When you are very competitive as a player, you are likely to be the same as a coach and that’s also a benefit.

“He was a great player and he’s always kept an interest in the game, which is important. He has a great knowledge of the sport.”

American McEnroe, 55, indicated this week he would be willing to help Murray, despite having a number of media commitments and a lack of professional coaching experience.

Murray, however, is in no rush to make an appointment.

“It depends how I do in the next couple of weeks,” he said.

”If I do well, I‘m not going to have that much time. If I don’t do so well, I’ll have a little bit more time to think about it and chat to people.

“I need to have the right person in place. I don’t want to have the wrong person in place by the French Open. I’d rather wait a few weeks and get the right person three weeks after Wimbledon.”

The French Open begins on May 25 and Wimbledon just over a month later.