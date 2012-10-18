FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Murray and Roddick to play on white court in Miami
October 18, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Murray and Roddick to play on white court in Miami

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain hits a return to Radek Stepanek of the Czech Republic during their men's singles quarterfinals tennis match at the Shanghai Masters tournament October 12, 2012. REUTERS/Aly Song

MIAMI (Reuters) - U.S. Open champion and Olympic gold medalist Andy Murray and recently retired American Andy Roddick will play on a white court in an end-of-year exhibition event in Miami next month.

The pair will feature in the first edition of the Miami Cup, along with 2003 French Open winner Juan Carlos Ferrero, fellow Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, Colombian Alejandro Falla and top- ranked American, John Isner.

Roddick announced his retirement at the U.S. Open in August and is playing a series of farewell events.

The tournament will be held at Crandon Park, home to the annual Masters Series, Sony Ericsson Open and the stadium court will be transformed from it’s usual purple and green color system to white with red lines, painted within blue surrounds.

Tennis is increasingly experimenting with new color schemes and the Madrid Masters this year was played on blue clay -- a move that was unpopular with some of the players.

The tournament will be held from Nov 30 through December 2.

Reporting By Simon Evans in Miami; editing by Martyn Herman

