Murray in dash to Palace after drugs test
October 17, 2013 / 10:40 AM / 4 years ago

Murray in dash to Palace after drugs test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Andy Murray of Britain reacts after a missed point against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York September 5, 2013. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

LONDON (Reuters) - Wimbledon champion Andy Murray was held up on his way to receive an OBE at Buckingham Palace by a random drugs test on Thursday.

The Scot, who was to receive the honor from Prince William, got an unexpected knock on the door just as he was sprucing himself up for his royal engagement.

“In the middle of a drug test hahaha I‘m goin to be late!!” Murray, who is recovering from back surgery, said on Twitter.

Murray became the first British man in 77 years to win Wimbledon when he beat Novak Djokovic in July, a year after winning the Olympic gold medal.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien

