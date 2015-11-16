FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Murray plays down security fears for Davis Cup final
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 16, 2015 / 7:15 PM / in 2 years

Murray plays down security fears for Davis Cup final

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis - Barclays ATP World Tour Finals - O2 Arena, London - 16/11/15 Men's Singles - Great Britain's Andy Murray signs autographs for fans after winning his match against Spain's David Ferrer Action Images via Reuters / Tony O'Brien Livepic EDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON (Reuters) - Andy Murray said he would put security concerns about next week’s Davis Cup final in Belgium to the back of his mind despite several arrests near Brussels in connection with last Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris.

Police in Belgium’s capital have detained two suspects in connection with the attacks while a Belgian national living in Syria has been identified as the possible mastermind.

The Davis Cup final takes place in Ghent, about 50km from Brussels, and Murray was asked at the ATP World Tour Finals on Monday whether he was concerned.

”I think everybody right now is concerned about things,“ the 28-year-old told reporters. ”But I do think the best thing that we can do is to live our normal lives, not change too much, because then the terrorists are the ones that are winning.

“We need to go out there and do what we always do and try not to change too much. That’s all we can do. I don’t want to live my life in fear each time I step on a tennis court.”

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ian Chadband

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.