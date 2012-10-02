FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal to play in Abu Dhabi
October 2, 2012 / 4:15 PM / 5 years ago

Nadal to play in Abu Dhabi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal poses with playing cards depicting some of his 11 Grand Slam victories after an interview with Reuters in Madrid, September 18, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

(Reuters) - Rafa Nadal is scheduled to play in an exhibition tournament in Abu Dhabi in December, organisers said in a statement on Tuesday.

The world number four has not played since losing to Czech Lukas Rosol in the second round at Wimbledon in June and has been suffering from a partial tear of the patella tendon and inflammation of the left knee.

The 11-times grand slam winner was unable to defend his Olympic title in London and had to withdraw from the U.S. Open.

The Spaniard is set to join a high-profile field including Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray for the three-day Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi which gets underway on December 27.

Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Ed Osmond

