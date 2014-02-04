FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Nadal recovering well from back complaint, tests show
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 4, 2014 / 7:10 PM / 4 years ago

Nadal recovering well from back complaint, tests show

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain wipes his face at a news conference after losing his men's singles final match against Stanislas Wawrinka of Switzerland at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

MADRID (Reuters) - Rafa Nadal is recovering well from the back problem that wrecked his Australian Open final last month and plans to start training again on Thursday in his native Mallorca, his team said on Tuesday.

World number one Nadal lost to Swiss Stanislas Wawrinka in the Melbourne final, preventing the Spaniard drawing level on 14 grand slam singles titles with American Pete Sampras.

Nadal had more tests in Barcelona on Monday and his team said in a statement they were “satisfactory and showed favorable progress”.

“The player began gym work today and a decision on when he is able to start competing again will depend on his adaptation on the court in coming days,” they added.

Nadal is due to play in a clay event in Buenos Aires starting on February 10, followed by a tournament in Rio de Janeiro, also on clay, and the hardcourt Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

Reporting by Iain Rogers, editing by Stephen Wood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.