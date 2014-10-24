Nadal rules himself out of ATP World Tour Finals

Spain's Rafael Nadal leaves after losing his match against Borna Coric of Croatia at the Swiss Indoors ATP tennis tournament in Basel October 24, 2014. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

LONDON (Reuters) - Former world number one Rafa Nadal will miss the ATP World Tour Finals next month after opting to have surgery to remove his appendix.

The Spanish 14-times grand slam champion told reporters after losing to Croatian teenager Borna Coric at the Swiss Indoors in Basel on Friday that he would have surgery on Nov. 3.

“I‘m not going to play Paris or London, I‘m not competitive enough,” said the 28-year-old who has been treating his appendicitis with antibiotics.

The eight-man London season-ender begins on Nov. 9.