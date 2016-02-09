FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal to warm up for Wimbledon at Queen's Club
#Sports News
February 9, 2016 / 11:06 AM / 2 years ago

Nadal to warm up for Wimbledon at Queen's Club

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts during his first round match against Spain's Fernando Verdasco at the Australian Open tennis tournament at Melbourne Park, Australia, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

LONDON (Reuters) - Spaniard Rafael Nadal will sharpen his grasscourt game at London’s Queen’s Club ahead of Wimbledon in June, organizers of the Aegon Championships said on Tuesday.

The 14-times grand slam champion, ranked fifth in the world, has fond memories of Queen‘s, having won the title there in 2008 before going on to beat Roger Federer a few weeks later and claim his first Wimbledon crown.

Defending champion Andy Murray is also confirmed for the traditional warm-up event which starts on June 13.

“Holding that trophy again would be amazing although I am well aware of the difficulties because the tournament always has so many good players,” Nadal said in a statement.

Before his thoughts turn to grass, however, Nadal will seek to return to the kind of form that once made him dominate men’s tennis, particularly on clay.

He suffered a disappointing first-round exit at the Australian Open and with his 30th birthday looming his aura is in danger of fading.

He has not won a title since August in Hamburg and has not added to his grand slam collection since the 2014 French Open when he ruled at Roland Garros for a record ninth time.

He is top seed at this week’s Buenos Aires Open.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
