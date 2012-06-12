FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Nadal's luxury watch goes missing in Paris
June 12, 2012 / 4:03 PM / in 5 years

Nadal's luxury watch goes missing in Paris

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Rafael Nadal of Spain bites the trophy as he poses during the ceremony after defeating Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their men's singles final match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 11, 2012. REUTERS/Nir Elias

PARIS (Reuters) - A watch worth 300,000 euros ($370,000) went missing from Rafael Nadal’s hotel room hours after he clinched his seventh French Open singles title, a police source said.

The Spaniard was wearing the Richard Mille watch after he defeated Novak Djokovic in the grand slam final on Monday but found it missing when he woke up on Tuesday, the player’s relatives told the police.

“Nobody broke into the hotel room,” the police source said. Richard Mille had lent Nadal the watch for the tournament. ($1 = 0.8028 euros)

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Robert Woodward

