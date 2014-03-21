Nieminen beats Australia's Tomic in record 28 minutes

MIAMI (Reuters) - Finland’s Jarkko Nieminen claimed the fastest ever ATP Tour win on Thursday by crushing Australian Bernard Tomic 6-0 6-1 in 28 minutes and 20 seconds to advance to the second round of the Sony Open.

Tomic, the world number 74, had not played since retiring injured in the opening round of the Australian Open in January and won just 13 points in the shortest match since the Tour began keeping official records in 1991.

”I felt like I did the best that I could and I‘m happy with the way I‘m coming back,“ said Tomic. ”Hopefully in a little bit of time I can get back to 100 percent.

“It’s not easy but I‘m trying, doing everything, doing my best to get there.”

Tomic had been sidelined since undergoing surgery in January to repair a long-standing hip problem.

The 21-year-old Australian was expected to be out of action for 12 weeks but returned ahead of schedule.

Nieminen’s win eclipsed the 1996 record set by Briton Greg Rusedski who defeated Carsten Arriens 6-0 6-0 at the Sydney International in 29 minutes.