Nishikori breaks into world's top four, Murray out

Kei Nishikori of Japan reacts after missing a shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland during their men's singles quarter-final match at the Australian Open 2015 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 28, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

LONDON (Reuters) - Japan’s Kei Nishikori broke into the top four of the ATP world rankings on Monday as the Asian trailblazer continued to shake up the top echelon of men’s tennis.

His run to the final in Acapulco, where he was beaten by Spain’s David Ferrer, elevated him to a new career-high ranking of four, taking him above Britain’s Andy Murray.

Novak Djokovic, Rafa Nadal, Roger Federer and Murray have long been regarded as the “big four” in the men’s game.

Nishikori, who became the first Asian male to reach a grand slam singles final at the U.S. Open last year, has equaled the highest ranking for a Japanese player, matching the feat of Kimiko Date-Krumm in the women’s list 20 years ago.

“What’s important is where you are at the end of the year,” the 25-year-old Nishikori told local media.

“I hope I can produce some big results.”

He will be in action for Japan later this week in a Davis Cup World Group first-round clash against Canada in Vancouver.