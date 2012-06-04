FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Flower-power helps Almagro turn the other cheek
June 4, 2012 / 2:45 PM / 5 years ago

Flower-power helps Almagro turn the other cheek

Pritha Sarkar

2 Min Read

Paris (Reuters) - Nicolas Almagro came out smelling of flowers from his fourth-round match on Monday after he landed in a heap on one of the courtside geranium displays - and emerged unscathed thanks to his “big bottom”.

The Spanish 12th seed was in full flow chasing down a Janko Tipsarevic shot when he suddenly found himself tangled amongst the brilliant white flower arrangement that borders the Suzanne Lenglen Court.

The bemused fans could not hold back their laughter as a dazed Almagro tried to extract himself from the oversized pale green rectangular pot and get back on to his feet.

“Well, yes, I fell into the flowers. I fell on my bottom, but I’ve got a big bottom so nothing happened,” a blushing Almagro told reporters after his 6-4 6-4 6-4 fourth-round win over Tipsarevic.

“I wouldn’t say that I enjoyed this moment when I landed in the flowers but nothing serious. I‘m sitting now, so no problem, no concern whatsoever. It didn’t really hurt me.”

It is not the first time flower displays at Roland Garros have come under attack from players.

Dinara Safina once sent petals flying all over the court as she swiped her racket in anger during a match, decapitating several flower heads.

Editing By Alison Wildey

