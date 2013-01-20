FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Almagro through to quarter-final after Tipsarevic retires
January 20, 2013 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Almagro through to quarter-final after Tipsarevic retires

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nicolas Almagro of Spain acknowledges the crowd after progressing to the quarter-finals after Janko Tipsarevic of Serbia retired hurt in their men's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 20, 2013. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Nicolas Almagro will meet fellow Spaniard David Ferrer in the Australian Open quarter-finals after his fourth-round opponent Janko Tipsarevic retired hurt in their match on Sunday.

The eighth seeded Serb Tipsarevic received treatment on a foot injury and pulled the pin when trailing 6-2 5-1 in the match at Hisense Arena.

The 10th-seeded Almagro advances to his first quarter-final at Melbourne Park in his ninth appearance at the year’s first grand slam after making the last eight at the French Open three times.

Tipsarevic had played two successive five-set matches coming into the Almagro clash and said in the leadup that his legs were going to “feel” it.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Patrick Johnston

