Almagro pulls out of Australian Open with shoulder injury
January 9, 2014 / 12:40 AM / 4 years ago

Almagro pulls out of Australian Open with shoulder injury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spain's Nicolas Almagro celebrates after winning against Alejandro Falla of Colombia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, seeded 13th in the men’s draw, has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury, organizers said on Thursday.

“Disappointed to confirm that Nicolas Almagro has withdrawn from the #ausopen due to an ongoing shoulder injury. We wish him a fast recovery!” a post on the tournament’s Twitter feed said.

Spain’s number three player behind world number one Rafa Nadal and third-ranked David Ferrer, 28-year-old Almagro reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year.

Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
