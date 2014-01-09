Almagro pulls out of Australian Open with shoulder injury

Spain's Nicolas Almagro celebrates after winning against Alejandro Falla of Colombia at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 23, 2010. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Spaniard Nicolas Almagro, seeded 13th in the men’s draw, has pulled out of the Australian Open due to a shoulder injury, organizers said on Thursday.

“Disappointed to confirm that Nicolas Almagro has withdrawn from the #ausopen due to an ongoing shoulder injury. We wish him a fast recovery!” a post on the tournament’s Twitter feed said.

Spain’s number three player behind world number one Rafa Nadal and third-ranked David Ferrer, 28-year-old Almagro reached the quarter-finals at Melbourne Park last year.