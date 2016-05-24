FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tennis: French teenager served double bagel on nightmare debut
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 24, 2016 / 12:15 PM / a year ago

Tennis: French teenager served double bagel on nightmare debut

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French teenager Tessah Andrianjafitrimo suffered a nightmare debut at Roland Garros when she was crushed 6-0 6-0 by China’s Qiang Wang on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old wildcard was completely overwhelmed as she experienced the dreaded ‘double bagel’ on court 17.

After her 51-minute drubbing she admitted that next time she should listen to her coach.

“I didn’t listen to my coach a lot. I wanted to be on my own, but I have lots of things to learn. I‘m still a young player, and I wanted to behave as an adult would behave,” she told a news conference.

“I have learned that I should stick to my routine. I should listen to my coach, even more today.”

Andrianjafitrimo said she had never experienced such a loss and was not looking for excuses.

“Frankly, I did not expect such a match. A double bagel. It hurts. Since I started tennis, I have never experienced such a situation. It does hurt a lot,” the world number 311 said.

“Maybe I didn’t prepare well the French Open. So basically I‘m reaping the bad fruit that I have sowed.”

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.