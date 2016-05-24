Tennis: French teenager served double bagel on nightmare debut

PARIS (Reuters) - French teenager Tessah Andrianjafitrimo suffered a nightmare debut at Roland Garros when she was crushed 6-0 6-0 by China’s Qiang Wang on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old wildcard was completely overwhelmed as she experienced the dreaded ‘double bagel’ on court 17.

After her 51-minute drubbing she admitted that next time she should listen to her coach.

“I didn’t listen to my coach a lot. I wanted to be on my own, but I have lots of things to learn. I‘m still a young player, and I wanted to behave as an adult would behave,” she told a news conference.

“I have learned that I should stick to my routine. I should listen to my coach, even more today.”

Andrianjafitrimo said she had never experienced such a loss and was not looking for excuses.

“Frankly, I did not expect such a match. A double bagel. It hurts. Since I started tennis, I have never experienced such a situation. It does hurt a lot,” the world number 311 said.

“Maybe I didn’t prepare well the French Open. So basically I‘m reaping the bad fruit that I have sowed.”