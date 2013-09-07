Factbox: U.S. Open finalist Victoria Azarenka

(Reuters) - Factbox on Victoria Azarenka who will aim for her third grand slam title when she faces Serena Williams in the final of the U.S. Open on Sunday.

- - - -

Born July 31, 1989 in Minsk, Belarus (Age: 24)

Turned professional in 2003

TWO GRAND SLAM SINGLES TITLES:

Australian Open: 2012, 2013.

At 14 moved to Scottsdale, Arizona to train, where she was helped by NHL goaltender Nikolai Khabibulin’s family to assimilate to the U.S.

Wins Australian Open and U.S. Open junior singles titles in 2005.

Recorded her first top-20 victory at Memphis in 2006, over 13th-ranked Nicole Vaidisova of the Czech Republic.

Won her first career title in 2009 in Brisbane, beating France’s Marion Bartoli in the final.

Defeats Caroline Wozniacki in final of 2009 Memphis tournament and beats world number one Williams in Miami final to cap tremendous beginning to year having won 24 of her 26 matches and claimed three titles.

Forced to retire from 2010 U.S. Open second round match against Gisela Dulko when she collapsed on court. Later said she had suffered a concussion when she fell and hit her head during her warmup for the match and had suffered dizziness and blurred vision.

Beat Maria Sharapova 6-3 6-0 in the final of the 2012 Australian Open to win first grand slam title and took over as world number one.

After making the semi-finals at Wimbledon, reaches her first U.S. Open final in 2012 but loses to Serena Williams 6-2 2-6 7-5.

Successfully defends her Australian Open title, in 2013, beating China’s Li Na 4-6 6-4 6-3.

Enjoys her best run at the French Open in 2013, where she reaches the semi-finals before losing to Russia’s Maria Sharapova 6-1 2-6 6-4.