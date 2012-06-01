FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hard-hitting Azarenka into French Open last 16
#Sports News
June 1, 2012 / 7:55 PM / 5 years ago

Hard-hitting Azarenka into French Open last 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns the ball to Dinah Pfizenmaier of Germany during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - World number one Victoria Azarenka put on yet another display of power as she beat Canada’s Aleksandra Wozniak 6-4 6-4 in a one-dimensional third-round match at the French Open on Friday.

The Australian Open champion from Belarus came out on top of a hard-hitting contest after 86 minutes just before dusk on Court One.

Azarenka, who will retain her world number one spot if she reaches the quarter-finals on the Parisian clay, broke decisively in the ninth game to claim the opening set and she was barely bothered in the second.

She will next face Slovakian 15th seed Dominika Cibulkova, who beat Spain’s Maria Jose Martinez Sanchez 6-2 6-1.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon

