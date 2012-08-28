FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Near flawless Azarenka stresses title credentials
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
August 28, 2012 / 2:20 AM / 5 years ago

Near flawless Azarenka stresses title credentials

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus returns a backhand to Alexandra Panova of Russia during their match at the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York, August 27, 2012. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK, Aug 27 - World number one Victoria Azarenka wasted little time in outlining her U.S. Open title credentials on Monday as she scorched to a 6-0 6-1 first round victory over Russia’s Alexandra Panova.

The Belarusian, who won her first grand slam title at the Australian Open in January, was at her very best as she raced through in just 50 minutes.

Azarenka has yet to go beyond the last 16 at the U.S. Open but she outclassed world number 76 Panova with a performance full of power and precision.

The 23-year-old dropped just five points in the first set and maintained her momentum in the second to cruise into round two.

Reporting by Simon Cambers; editing by Greg Stutchbury

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.