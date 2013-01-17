FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azarenka continues dominant dance in Melbourne
January 17, 2013 / 1:25 AM / 5 years ago

Azarenka continues dominant dance in Melbourne

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Eleni Daniilidou of Greece during their women's singles match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 17, 2013. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka again highlighted the gap between the top tier of women’s tennis and the rest of the field by demolishing Eleni Daniilidou of Greece in the second round of the Australian Open on Thursday.

A day after Maria Sharapova dished out a second successive ‘double bagel’ to an overmatched opponent at Melbourne Park, Azarenka was just as ruthless in dispatching Daniilidou 6-1 6-0 in 55 minutes on Rod Laver Arena.

Azarenka, last year’s champion, was only pushed in one game against the world number 94 when Daniilidou held three break points in the fourth game of the second set.

The Belarusian will now meet either Jamie Hampton of the United States or Thailand’s Luksika Kumkhum in the third round.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

