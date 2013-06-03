FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azarenka eases past Schiavone to reach quarter-finals
#Sports News
June 3, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Azarenka eases past Schiavone to reach quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Francesca Schiavone of Italy during their women's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 3, 2013. Azarenka defeated Schiavone 6-3 6-0. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

PARIS (Reuters) - Women’s third seed Victoria Azarenka screeched past Italian former champion Francesca Schiavone into the quarter-finals of the French Open on Monday, winning 6-3 6-0 on Chatrier Court.

Neither player found any rhythm on serve with five consecutive breaks but once Azarenka found her range, she pulled away to advance to the last eight for a third time.

The match began in front of a quarter full stadium with Azarenka’s wails and groans, and 2010 champion Schiavone’s kung-fu style sound effects echoing around the arena.

From 3-3 in the opening set, Azarenka began to strike the ball with much greater power and Schiavone’s challenge soon faded.

Double Australian Open champion Azarenka will face either American Bethanie Mattek-Sands or Maria Kirilenko next as she targets a first semi-final appearance at Roland Garros.

Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John O'Brien

