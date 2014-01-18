FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azarenka feasts on Meusburger to reach fourth round
January 18, 2014 / 9:25 AM / 4 years ago

Azarenka feasts on Meusburger to reach fourth round

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus plays a shot during her women's singles match against Yvonne Meusburger of Austria at the Australian Open 2014 tennis tournament in Melbourne January 18, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka remained on course for a third straight Australian Open title with a thumping 6-1 6-0 victory over Yvonne Meusburger in exactly an hour on Saturday.

The second seed reached the fourth round when she broke the Austrian world number 49 for the seventh time with a thundering smash at the net to bring an end to a thoroughly one-sided contest on Rod Laver Arena.

Azarenka has not lost a set in her three matches this week and extended her winning streak at Melbourne Park to 17 matches.

The Belarussian will next meet American Sloane Stephens, who she beat in controversial circumstances in the semi-finals last year on her way to her second successive Australian Open title.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
