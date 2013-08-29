Azarenka steams into third round at U.S. Open

Victoria Azarenka of Belarus hits a return to Aleksandra Wozniak of Canada at the U.S. Open tennis championships in New York August 29, 2013. REUTERS/Adam Hunger

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Victoria Azarenka charged into the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday with a 6-3 6-1 win over Canada’s Aleksandra Wozniak.

Last year’s U.S. Open runner-up, Azarenka had some problems with her serve on a windy day and was broken three times.

But the world number two was always in control of the match and cruised to victory in a little over an hour.

Her opponent in the third round is Alize Cornet of France, the 26th seed, who beat Croatia’s Ajla Tomljanovic 6-2 6-2.