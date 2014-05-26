FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bagnis wins 18-16 in fifth after Open roller-coaster
May 26, 2014 / 7:16 PM / 3 years ago

Bagnis wins 18-16 in fifth after Open roller-coaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Facundo Bagnis of Argentina hits a return to Julien Benneteau of France during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Facundo Bagnis of Argentina won one of the strangest matches at the French Open 18-16 in the fifth set on Monday - 3-1/2 hours after taking the first two sets against Julien Benneteau with the loss of just three games.

Qualifier Bagnis, ranked 143rd in the ATP rankings, wept into his shirt after holding on to beat the local favorite 6-1 6-2 1-6 3-6 18-16 for the biggest win of his career.

The final set alone lasted 144 minutes, more than the other four put together.

The longest match at the Roland Garros grand slam was Fabrice Santoro’s defeat of fellow Frenchman Arnaud Clement in 2010 which lasted six hours 33 minutes and ended 16-14 in the fifth set.

Reporting By Robert Woodward; editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
