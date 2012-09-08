Berdych upset semi-final went ahead in wind

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Tomas Berdych questioned why U.S. Open officials did not postpone his wind-struck semi-final with Andy Murray on Saturday.

Berdych was beaten 7-5 2-6 1-6 7-6 in Arthur Ashe Stadium as conditions wreaked havoc with his serve and contributed to 64 unforced errors.

”Our sport deserves to have some rule if the conditions are like that,“ Berdych said. ”You don’t play because of the rain.

“We play in a grand slam, in such a big tournament like this one, and especially missing the roof, it’s something which should be at least be thought about.”

The second semi-final between Novak Djokovic and David Ferrer was suspended because of the foul weather, forcing officials to move the men’s final to Monday.

Saturday’s women’s final between Serena Williams and Victoria Azarenka was also postponed until Sunday because of forecasts for severe weather.

So gusty were the winds that a courtside chair and equipment were blown on to the court, and Murray’s hat flew off during a point and litter caused rallies to be halted.

“This is just about somehow trying to deal with the conditions and then trying to put ball over the net,” Berdych said. “Sometimes was even impossible, but that’s how it is.”

Murray handled the conditions better, making just 20 unforced errors, while Berdych struggled with his serve and was unable to repeated his brilliant performance in the semi-finals when he upset Roger Federer.

The 2010 Wimbledon runner-up has the highest ball toss of any player on tour and nearly had to make an air swing on one of his first serves.

“When I‘m not able to serve and go for the first serve ... that’s not my game,” he said.

“It was quite hard to adjust to,” Berdych said. “He dealed with that much better than I did.”

“I made like 62 errors in all the matches before I get to the semi-finals, so I don’t see any reason that my game would just crash. It was something that really affected my game.”