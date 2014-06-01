Berdych despatches Isner to reach French Open quarters

Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic serves the ball to John Isner of the U.S. during their men's singles match at the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris June 1, 2014. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

Paris - Sixth seed Tomas Berdych brushed aside American John Isner 6-4 6-4 6-4 in the battle of the big servers to reach the French Open quarter-finals on Sunday.

The Czech’s superior all-round game was clear on Court Suzanne Lenglen as he dominated throughout.

Berdych built a winning platform by breaking the 10th seed in his first service game in each of the first two sets, both of which lasted 34 minutes.

In the third set, Isner delayed the crucial break until his second service game but Berdych was never troubled as he moved through to the quarter-finals where he will be waiting for either 17-times grand slam champion Roger Federer or Ernests Gulbis who play later.

Isner was the last man from the United States left in the draw.