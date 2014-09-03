FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dominant Berdych crushes Austria's Thiem to reach quarters
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 3, 2014 / 1:36 AM / 3 years ago

Dominant Berdych crushes Austria's Thiem to reach quarters

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Tomas Berdych (CZE) celebrates after recording match point against Dominic Thiem (AUT) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Czech Tomas Berdych put Austrian youngster Dominic Thiem firmly in his place at the U.S. Open on Tuesday as he romped into the quarter-finals with a 6-1 6-2 6-4 victory.

The sixth seed raced through the first set and needed just one hour, 38 minutes to take his place in the last eight at Flushing Meadows for only the second time in his career.

Thiem, who turns 21 on Wednesday, had beaten Ernests Gulbis and Feliciano Lopez on his way to the fourth round of a grand slam for the first time but was outgunned by Berdych in all departments.

”I’m very happy with today’s win,“ Berdych said. ”I’d like to point out one thing which was the key, when I was 0-40 down in the first game on serve, and I saved it.

“That was a nice boost in the beginning and from then on I played well. Everything worked today, job done, that’s good.”

In the quarter-finals, Berdych will play Croatia’s Marin Cilic, who earlier edged out Gilles Simon of France in five sets.

Editing by Nick Mulvenney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.