Limping Bogomolov throws in towel on match point

Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia serves to Arnaud Clement of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Alex Bogomolov Jr needed to lose only one more point before he could shove his racket into his bag and walk out of the French Open a decent loser, yet the Russian retired injured against Frenchman Arnaud Clement in their first-round match on Monday.

Bogomolov Jr was about to serve while trailing 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-7 4-5, advantage Clement in the fifth set when he limped to the net to shake his opponent and the umpire’s hand after four hours and 18 minutes.

The 34-year-old Clement asked the Court One crowd to stop booing Bogomolov Jr, who received treatment on a sore calf before hobbling out.

Clement will next play either Czech Radek Stepanek, the 23rd seed, or Belgium’s David Goffin.