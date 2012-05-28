FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Limping Bogomolov throws in towel on match point
May 28, 2012 / 5:40 PM / 5 years ago

Limping Bogomolov throws in towel on match point

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Alex Bogomolov Jr. of Russia serves to Arnaud Clement of France during the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris May 28, 2012. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

PARIS (Reuters) - Alex Bogomolov Jr needed to lose only one more point before he could shove his racket into his bag and walk out of the French Open a decent loser, yet the Russian retired injured against Frenchman Arnaud Clement in their first-round match on Monday.

Bogomolov Jr was about to serve while trailing 2-6 6-3 6-4 6-7 4-5, advantage Clement in the fifth set when he limped to the net to shake his opponent and the umpire’s hand after four hours and 18 minutes.

The 34-year-old Clement asked the Court One crowd to stop booing Bogomolov Jr, who received treatment on a sore calf before hobbling out.

Clement will next play either Czech Radek Stepanek, the 23rd seed, or Belgium’s David Goffin.

Reporting by Julien Pretot,; editing by Pritha Sarkar

