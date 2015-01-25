FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bouchard beats Begu to reach quarter-finals
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 25, 2015 / 2:35 AM / 3 years ago

Bouchard beats Begu to reach quarter-finals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada serves to Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania during their fourth round match at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Eugenie Bouchard advanced to the Australian Open quarter-finals on Sunday after a seesaw 6-1 5-7 6-2 victory over Romania’s Irina Begu in their fourth round clash on Rod Laver Arena.

The seventh seed, a semi-finalist at Melbourne Park last year, will meet either China’s Peng Shuai or second-seeded Russian Maria Sharapova in the last eight.

Bouchard had looked as if she wanted to spend as little time as possible on court on Sunday as she blasted through the first set in 29 minutes, the opener only lasting that long because Begu held four break opportunities in the fifth game but failed to convert.

Begu, making her first appearance in the fourth round at a grand slam, provided stubborn resistance in the second set, breaking Bouchard four times to force a decider, which the Canadian sealed when the Romanian hit a backhand long.

Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.