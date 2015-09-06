Bouchard out of U.S. Open with concussion

Eugenie Bouchard of Canada hits a return to Dominika Cibulkova during their match at the U.S. Open Championships tennis tournament in New York, September 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Canadian 25th seed Eugenie Bouchard has withdrawn from the U.S. Open after suffering a concussion in a locker room fall, tournament officials said on Sunday.

“Eugenie Bouchard is withdrawing from the women’s singles competition at the 2015 U.S. Open due to concussion,” tournament director David Brewer said in a statement.

A Wimbledon finalist in 2014, Bouchard suffered the injury on Friday when she slipped and fell in the locker room and had already pulled out of doubles and mixed doubles matches scheduled for Saturday.

Bouchard had been scheduled to meet Italy’s Roberta Vinci in a fourth-round match on Louis Armstrong Stadium court on Sunday.