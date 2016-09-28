Sep 11, 2016; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia returns a shot to Stan Wawrinka of Switzerland in the championship match on day fourteen of the 2016 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Anthony Gruppuso-USA...

World number one Novak Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from next week's China Open in Beijing because of an elbow injury.

Serb Djokovic, a six-times winner of the tournament who has a 29-0 win-loss record in Beijing, last played in his U.S. Open final loss to Stan Wawrinka this month.

"I am extremely disappointed not to be able to compete at the China Open this year. I'm still recovering from my elbow injury and have been advised not to play until my condition improves," Djokovic said on his website (www.novakdjokovic.com) on Wednesday.

"I will continue with my rehabilitation and hope to be able to return to the ATP Tour as soon as possible. The China Open is one of my favorite tournaments."

Women's world number two Serena Williams also withdrew from the China Open due to a persistent shoulder injury.

