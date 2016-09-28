Great One set to take NHL's Centennial spotlight
TORONTO Wayne Gretzky emerged from the sidelines back into the hockey spotlight on Tuesday when he was introduced as the official ambassador to the NHL's Centennial Celebration.
World number one Novak Djokovic has been forced to withdraw from next week's China Open in Beijing because of an elbow injury.
Serb Djokovic, a six-times winner of the tournament who has a 29-0 win-loss record in Beijing, last played in his U.S. Open final loss to Stan Wawrinka this month.
"I am extremely disappointed not to be able to compete at the China Open this year. I'm still recovering from my elbow injury and have been advised not to play until my condition improves," Djokovic said on his website (www.novakdjokovic.com) on Wednesday.
"I will continue with my rehabilitation and hope to be able to return to the ATP Tour as soon as possible. The China Open is one of my favorite tournaments."
Women's world number two Serena Williams also withdrew from the China Open due to a persistent shoulder injury.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)
BEIJING Former Denver Bronco and Indianapolis Colt quarterback Peyton Manning helped promote American football in China on Wednesday, meeting young aspiring players ahead of the launch of the country's new league.
TORONTO Canada drew first blood in the best-of-three World Cup of Hockey final on Tuesday with a 3-1 victory that brought Team Europe's Cinderella run a step closer to striking midnight.