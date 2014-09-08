Factbox : U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic

(Reuters) - Marin Cilic became the first Croatian to win a grand slam singles final in 13 years with his victory at the U.S. Open in New York on Monday.

Here are some facts on Cilic:

- Born Sept. 28, 1988 (Aged 25)

- Began playing tennis when he was seven years old with a cousin who lived in Germany and would visit his home city during summer.

- Enjoys playing on all surfaces but says hard and grass are best-suited for him because of his height and style of play.

- In 2008, finished as his country’s top player for the first time with a world number 22 ranking after winning a then-personal-high 37 matches, 23 more than the previous season.

- U.S. Open victory marked his 12th career singles title following wins in Delray Beach (2014), Zagreb (2014), Zagreb (2013), Umag (2012), London/Queen’s Club (2012), St. Petersburg (2011), Zagreb (2010), Chennai (2010), Zagreb (2009), Chennai (2009) and New Haven (2008)

- Path to U.S. Open victory: beat Marcos Baghdatis 6-3 3-1 (ret) in first round, Illya Marchenko 7-6(2) 6-2 6-4 in second round, Kevin Anderson 6-3 3-6 6-3 6-4 in third round, Gilles Simon 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 3-6 6-3 in last 16, Tomas Berdych 6-2 6-4 7-6(4) in quarter-finals, Roger Federer 6-3 6-4 6-4 in semis and Kei Nishikori 6-3 6-3 6-3 in final.