FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cilic edges Simon in five-set thriller to reach quarters
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 2, 2014 / 11:36 PM / 3 years ago

Cilic edges Simon in five-set thriller to reach quarters

Simon Cambers

1 Min Read

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Marin Cilic (CRO) celebrates after recording match point against Gilles Simon (FRA) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Croatia’s Marin Cilic outlasted Gilles Simon in a baseline war of attrition at the U.S. Open on Tuesday with a 5-7 7-6 (3) 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory that secured his spot in the quarter-finals for the third time in his career.

The 14th seed broke in the eighth game of the final set and served out to secure the victory in four hours, 13 minutes.

“I knew Gilles wasn’t going to go away,” Cilic said. “It was very hard conditions but I was really focused today and kept in there.”

Cilic had lost all four of their previous meetings, all in the deciding set, and when Simon forced a break point in the first game of the fifth, the Frenchman looked like the favourite to win again.

But Cilic saved it and then after breaking for 5-3, he held his nerve to set up a clash with either Czech sixth seed Tomas Berdych or unseeded Austrian Dominic Thiem.

Editing by Frank Pingue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.