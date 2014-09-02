Cilic edges Simon in five-set thriller to reach quarters

Sep 2, 2014; New York, NY, USA; Marin Cilic (CRO) celebrates after recording match point against Gilles Simon (FRA) on day nine of the 2014 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Croatia’s Marin Cilic outlasted Gilles Simon in a baseline war of attrition at the U.S. Open on Tuesday with a 5-7 7-6 (3) 6-4 3-6 6-3 victory that secured his spot in the quarter-finals for the third time in his career.

The 14th seed broke in the eighth game of the final set and served out to secure the victory in four hours, 13 minutes.

“I knew Gilles wasn’t going to go away,” Cilic said. “It was very hard conditions but I was really focused today and kept in there.”

Cilic had lost all four of their previous meetings, all in the deciding set, and when Simon forced a break point in the first game of the fifth, the Frenchman looked like the favourite to win again.

But Cilic saved it and then after breaking for 5-3, he held his nerve to set up a clash with either Czech sixth seed Tomas Berdych or unseeded Austrian Dominic Thiem.