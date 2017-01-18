Briton Evans stuns seventh seed Cilic at Australian Open

Tennis Britain - Great Britain v Argentina - Davis Cup Semi Final - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland - 18/9/16 Great Britain's Dan Evans celebrates during his match against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Britain’s Dan Evans came from set down to upset seventh seed and former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The gutsy world number 51, who reached his first ATP Tour final in Sydney last week, set up a contest with Australia’s Bernard Tomic or Dominican Victor Estrella Burgos.

Ranked in the high 700s only a couple of years ago, Evans was grinning from ear to ear after recording the biggest win of his career in a shade under three hours on Court Three.

Croatian Cilic, who won his sole grand slam crown at Flushing Meadow in 2014, mixed 55 winners with 69 unforced errors and was able to convert just three of 19 break points during the match.

Evans scored his first ever win over a top-10 player as recently as last week, beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem en route to the Sydney final.