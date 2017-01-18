FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Briton Evans stuns seventh seed Cilic at Australian Open
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
January 18, 2017 / 11:06 AM / in 9 months

Briton Evans stuns seventh seed Cilic at Australian Open

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tennis Britain - Great Britain v Argentina - Davis Cup Semi Final - Emirates Arena, Glasgow, Scotland - 18/9/16 Great Britain's Dan Evans celebrates during his match against Argentina's Leonardo Mayer Action Images via Reuters / Andrew Boyers

MELBOURNE (Reuters) - Britain’s Dan Evans came from set down to upset seventh seed and former U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic 3-6 7-5 6-3 6-3 in the second round of the Australian Open on Wednesday.

The gutsy world number 51, who reached his first ATP Tour final in Sydney last week, set up a contest with Australia’s Bernard Tomic or Dominican Victor Estrella Burgos.

Ranked in the high 700s only a couple of years ago, Evans was grinning from ear to ear after recording the biggest win of his career in a shade under three hours on Court Three.

Croatian Cilic, who won his sole grand slam crown at Flushing Meadow in 2014, mixed 55 winners with 69 unforced errors and was able to convert just three of 19 break points during the match.

Evans scored his first ever win over a top-10 player as recently as last week, beating Austria’s Dominic Thiem en route to the Sydney final.

Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by John Stonestreet

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.